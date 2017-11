Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Optinose (Pending:OPTN) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (30% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray. Initiated with Outperform rating and $33 price target by RBC Capital. Initiated with Buy rating and $27 price target by Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating and $29 price target by BMO Capital.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) initiated with Outperform rating by Cowen & Co.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) removed from Conviction Buy list at Goldman Sachs.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) downgraded to Neutral by Piper Jaffray.

Source: Bloomberg