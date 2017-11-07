The stock rally keeps going

The global rally in equities is showing no signs of letting up, as investors push stocks to all-time highs.

Japan's Nikkei hit its best level since 1992 overnight, Germany's DAX scored a record high and all three of Wall Street's major indexes just closed at fresh peaks.

"You've had almost a perfect backdrop for equities," said Pictet Asset Management's Luca Paolini. "You have acceleration in nominal growth, earnings are between 10%-15% globally and whatever you look at is pretty much in double digits."