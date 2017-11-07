Tivity Health reaffirms 2018 guidance after UnitedHeath announces own fitness benefit program

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issues a statement after yesterday's 34% plunge on the news that top customer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) will provide its own fitness benefit program to Medicare Advantage members beginning in 2018.

It says UNH will continue to offer Tivity's SilverSneakers Fitness Program in all 50 states to 14.8M eligible members. Its contract with UNH, renewed in April, runs through 2020.

UNH will offer its own program in 11 states, up from two previously. Tivity does not explain how the two programs will coexist in these states, however.

