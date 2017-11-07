Another soft quarter for Ellington Financial

Q3 income of $6.2M or $0.19 per share vs. $5.1M and $0.16 in Q2. Dividend was $0.45, but was cut to $0.41 last week.

Book value per share of $18.96 down from $19.21 three months earlier. Last night's close of $15.28 is a 19.4% discount to book - a pretty whopping discount these days, but book value has been sliding, so who can blame investors.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.20 per share, or just 1% on book value.

Focus remains on growing the credit portfolio, and it rose 8% during quarter to $741.3M. Company intends to close its first non-QM securitization in the near future, and another CLO.

Given the continued relative weakness in the stock, management has begun buying back stock again. 123.3K shares repurchased in Q3 at average price of $15.60 each.

Conference call today at 11 ET

