BluDog to acquire Nutraceutical Co-packer

BluDog Products LLC acquires Nutraceutical Co-Packer for an undisclosed amount.

Nutraceutical generates revenue above $10M per year and EBITDA of around $2M.

BlueDog is a subsidiary of International Consolidated Companies (OTCPK:INCC).

“We are very excited to embark on a campaign to acquire and roll up Nutraceutical Co-Packer companies. Many have positive cash flows and all stand to benefit from consolidation and economies of scale. We feel that this model is sustainable and should create significant shareholder value,” says Blue Dog Products CEO Antonio Uccello.

Source: Press Release