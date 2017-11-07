Margins improve at Crocs

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) posts a narrower loss than a year ago in Q3 on sales that fell off 1.6% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin rate rose 100 bps to 50.8% of sales.

SG&A expenses improved 70 bps during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Crocs sees Q4 revenue of $180M to $190M vs. $192M consensus and gross margin of around 43%, compared to 42% a year ago. "We are confident that further operational improvements and a disciplined approach to expense management will facilitate a return to double digit EBIT margins," says CEO Andrew Rees.

Previously: Crocs beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)