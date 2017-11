Q3 adjusted FFO of $60.7M or $0.25 per share vs. $57M and $0.23 a year ago. Dividend of $0.175 (upped to $0.1775 this morning).

During Q3 (and early Q4), more than $320M of industrial properties acquired, and $70M of non-core assets sold. 1.9M square feet leased.

Full-year adjusted FFO per share guidance is narrowed by a penny at both ends to $0.95-$0.97.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

