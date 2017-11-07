SeaWorld lowers EBITDA guidance

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports adjusted EBITDA of $172.3M in Q3 to edge past the $172M consensus mark from analysts.

Attendance was down about 732K guests during the quarter after the Orlando park was impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Admission per capita fell 1.4% to $34.82, while in-park per capita spending decreased by 0.7% to $22.70.

Looking ahead, SeaWorld expects full year adjusted EBITDA of $280M to $295M vs. $280M to $310M prior forecast. The company also named Scott Ross to the board as part of a cooperation agreement with Hill Path Capital.

