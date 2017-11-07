Weibo beats Q3 estimates, issues positive guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) shares are up 0.8% premarket after Q3 revenue and EPS beats. Q4 guidance has revenue from $355M to $365M compared to the $340.52M consensus.

Key metrics: Monthly active users, 376M (+79M); mobile MAUs as % of MAUs, 92%; average daily active users, 165M (+33M).

Financials: Advertising and marketing revenues, $276.8M (+77% Y/Y); other revenue, $43.2M (+114%); adjusted EBITDA, $135.9M (+136%); costs and expenses, $188M (+$65.6M); cash from operating activities, $110.6M; cash and equivalents, $737M; capital expenditures, $4.4M.

Completed offering: Weibo completed a $900M senior note offering on October 30.

