Emerson beats profit forecasts

Earnings per share from continuing operations were up 12% at $0.83, excluding a ($0.06) impact from the Valves & Controls business.

Revenue by segment: Automation Solutions +18%; Commercial & Residential Solutions +4%.

"Emerson is now wholly aligned around our two business platforms, which gives our teams clear direction and an unwavering focus," said CEO David Farr.

Outlook for 2018: Total net sales are expected to be up 8%-10%, while adjusted net earnings per share are expected to be $2.75 to $2.95, excluding a ($0.03) impact from the Valves & Controls business.

EMR +0.8% premarket

FQ4 results