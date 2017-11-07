Tapestry edges up after earnings

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) trades slightly higher after topping FQ1 profit estimates. Coach sales fell 3% to $9234M during the quarter, while Kate Spade sales came in at $269M on a "strategic" pullback in wholesale disposition and online flash. Stuart Weitzman sales were up 10% Y/Y.

Total gross profit fell 270 bps to 66.2% of sales on a change in mix. SG&A expenses were up 110 bps to 53.0% of sales.

Looking ahead, the company sees FY18 revenue growth of about 30% to $5.8B to $5.9B on low-single digit organic growth and FY18 EPS of $2.35 to $2.40 vs. $2.36 consensus.

