Chevron commits to its first Canadian shale project

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it will move ahead with its first ever Canadian shale play development, targeting the East Kaybob region of Alberta’s Duvernay formation.

CVX plans to initially develop ~55K acres in the Duvernay, which eventually could prompt more drilling in other parts of the 330K-acre portion of the shale formation it controls.

As part of CVX’s East Kaybob development, Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) says it will spend C$290M building infrastructure to ship and process gas and condensate, with an anticipated in-service date of mid to late 2019.

Canada’s energy industry is dominated by Alberta's oil sands, but investment is climbing in the Duvernay and Montney shale basins, which offer faster returns and lower capital requirements than the oil sands.