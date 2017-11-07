Analysts reset on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers after weak earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) trades lower after a biting miss with its Q3 report. Comparable sales fell 0.1% during the quarter vs. +0.8% expected and Q4 EPS guidance was set well below estimates. Analysts are resetting expectations on the restaurant stock after the weak print.

Raymond James lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to an Outperform rating from its previous perch of Strong Buy.

The investment firm lowers its price target to $65 from $77.50.

BTIG Research drops its price target to $63 from $70.

Maxim lowers Red Robin to Hold from Buy on concerns over margin expansion.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg

Previously: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)