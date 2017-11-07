HC2 buying Humana's long-term care insurance business

As of the end of Q2, Humana's (NYSE:HUM) Kanawha Insurance Company had about $150M of statutory capital and surplus, and roughly $2.3B of cash and invested assets.

The purchase will lift cash and invested assets at HC2's (NYSEMKT:HCHC) Continental General Insurance all the way to $3.5B.

At closing, Humana will make a $203M cash capital contribution to Kanawha. The deal is seen being immediately accretive to CGIC's risk-based capital ratio and statutory capital. It's expected to close by Q3 of 2018.

