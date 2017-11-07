Potash-Agrium merger approved by China regulators

China’s commerce ministry says it granted conditional approval to the proposed merger between fertilizer companies Agrium (NYSE:AGU) and Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT).

The ministry says the combined company needs to divest some assets, including those in Israel and Chile, and cannot acquire stakes in industry competitors for five years without regulatory approval.

The terms of the conditional approval are similar to those outlined two weeks ago by India regulators when clearing the AGU-POT merger.

The approval and regulatory review process is still underway in the U.S., but the companies expect the deal to close before year's end.