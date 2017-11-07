Alnylam launches late-stage study assessing givosiran in AHPs

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, ENVISION, evaluating givosiran in patients with acute hepatic porphyrias (AHPs), enzyme deficiencies in the liver characterized by intense abdominal pain, neurological symptoms (e.g., muscle weakness, sensory loss) and psychological symptoms (e.g., irritability, anxiety, hallucinations).

The 75-subject study will randomize participants 1:1 to receive either 2.5 mg/kg of givosiran or placebo administered once/month via subcutaneous injection. The primary endpoint is the annualized rate of porphyria attacks over a six-month period.

The planned interim analysis will evaluate the reduction of a urinary biomarker called aminolevulinic acid (ALA) in 30 patients at the end of month 3. ALA is a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit.

Interim data should be available in mid-2018 with an NDA to follow in Q4.

Givosiran (formerly ALN-AS1) is an RNAi therapeutic that targets an enzyme called aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1).

Previously: Alnylam's givosiran shows treatment effect in early-stage hepatic porphyria study (June 26)