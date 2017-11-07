Toyota lifts operating profit forecast

Toyota (NYSE:TM) ups its forecast for full-year operating profit forecast to ¥2.0T from a prior outlook of ¥1.85T. The adjustment was based in part on assumptions over the value of the yen versus the U.S. dollar.

Aggressive cost-cutting measures from the Japaneses automaker are also helping to offset some weakness in the U.S. market.

"Weakening profitability in our U.S. operations is still having a negative impact," noted Toyota Executive VP Osamu Nagata. He also said that R&D investments are taking a toll on the bottom line in the near term.

Toyota reported results after the market closed in Tokyo, but the U.S.-traded ADRs are up 1.28% in premarket action.

