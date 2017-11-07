Centerra Gold to buy AuRico Metals for C$310M

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) agrees to acquire AuRico Metals (OTCPK:ARCTF) for C$310M (US$243M); the C$1.80/share offer is a 38.5% premium to AuRico's closing price yesterday in Toronto.

Centerra says the deal gives it access to AuRico's Kemess property in British Columbia and expands its existing development pipeline to include another low-cost de-risked brownfield development asset in the property.

Together with its Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan mine in B.C., Centerra hopes the deal will establish it as a low-cost gold producer with a geographically diversified footprint and strong development pipeline.