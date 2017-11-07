Autohome -4.4% after Q3 beats, guidance down on year

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares are down 4.37% after Q3 revenue and EPS beats and in-line guidance that’s still down on the year.

Q4 guidance has revenue down 15% to 16% on the year $254M to $257M compared to the $255.84M consensus.

Key metrics: Media services and leads generation service revenue, $225.2M (+38.7% Y/Y); online marketplace revenue, $7.5M; cash from operating activities, $82.$M (+41.7%); operating expenses, $107.8M (+20.5%); operating profit, 79%; cash and equivalents, $1.03B.

