Autohome -4.4% after Q3 beats, guidance down on year

|About: Autohome Inc. (ATHM)|By:, SA News Editor

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares are down 4.37% after Q3 revenue and EPS beats and in-line guidance that’s still down on the year.

Q4 guidance has revenue down 15% to 16% on the year $254M to $257M compared to the $255.84M consensus. 

Key metrics: Media services and leads generation service revenue, $225.2M (+38.7% Y/Y); online marketplace revenue, $7.5M; cash from operating activities, $82.$M (+41.7%); operating expenses, $107.8M (+20.5%); operating profit, 79%; cash and equivalents, $1.03B. 

Press release     

Previously: Autohome beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)