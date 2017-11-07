Analysts weigh in on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 2.46% in premarket trading after posting Q3 results. Analysts are out with their post-earnings tweaks on the exhibitor stock.

B. Riley analyst Eric Wold sticks with a Buy rating on AMC, while trimming the price target to $30.

"While the weak box office environment masked the improvements being made across the various circuits, we continue to believe the re-seat and enhanced F&B strategy is helping to position AMC for stronger results in 2018," writes Wold.

William Blair says a weak slate of family-oriented films is hurting AMC. The firm keeps a Market Perform rating on AMC.

