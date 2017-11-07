AMC execs give MoviePass the cold shoulder

Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) are lower in early trading.

Execs with AMC Entertainment maintained a negative view on MoviePass during yesterday's earnings conference call (transcript).

While saying the company liked the idea of a subscription service in general, the current MoviePass monthly price is called "unsustainable" again.

CEO Adam Aron: "MoviePass paid AMC, according to our records, $11.88 for each and every ticket that it purchased for our mutual guest. That's quite a gap, $9.95 a month versus $11.88 a visit. I must point out that's very gracious of them and we appreciate their business, but I think it's also important to make clear that despite claims they've made to the contrary, AMC has absolutely no intention, I repeat no intention, of sharing any – I repeat, any, of our admissions revenue or our concessions revenue with MoviePass."

Shares of Helios are down 4.58% premarket to $13.55. The stock is still up 436% over the last 90 days.

