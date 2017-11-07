Denbury Resources +6% after beats for Q3 earnings, revenues

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +5.8% premarket after beating analyst expectations for both Q3 earnings and revenues.

DNR says Q3 production averaged 60,328 boe/day, up 1% Q/Q, despite a 2K boe/day reduction in output due to Hurricane Harvey, which shut-in all production at its Houston area fields for 10 days.

Prior to Harvey, DNR was on track to meet the midpoint of its 60K-62K boe/day full-year production guidance range, but the company now sees 2017 production to fall within but in the lower half of the previous guidance range.

DNR says its full-year capital budget remains unchanged from its earlier outlook of $250M.

DNR also says its $1.05B borrowing base was reaffirmed via its regularly scheduled fall borrowing base redetermination.