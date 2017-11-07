Ackman loses bid for ADP board seats; dividend hiked, shares down 2%

Shareholders have voted to re-elect all ten of ADP's directors to the board, with Pershing Square's trio of nominees (which included Bill Ackman) each receiving less than 25% of those shares that voted.

Helping ADP management was the support of big investors like Vanguard and SSgA. BlackRock, however, reportedly voted its shares in favor of the Ackman slate.

In other news, the company boosts its quarterly dividend to $0.63 from $0.57.

Source: Press Release