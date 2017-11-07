Ford China sales down 5% in October

Ford (NYSE:F) sales in China fell 5% in October to 105,809 vehicles.

Sales for Changan Ford Automobiles were down 11% to 73,551 vehicles, while Jiangling Motor sales increased 6% to 25,275 vehicles. Lincoln sales jumped 48% to 5,514 vehicles.

Strong demand was seen during the month for the Ford Mondeo and Ford Kuga models.

"Both Lincoln and JMC set new records for October sales in China," says Ford China CEO Jason Luo.

YTD Ford China sales -5% to 938,570 vehicles.

Ford China press release (.pdf)