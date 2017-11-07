Johnson & Johnson to advance Tremfya into Phase 3 for psoriatic arthritis

Longer-term results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PA) showed more that 70% of treated patients achieved at least a 20% improvement (ACR 20) in symptoms at week 56. The data were presented at the ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in San Diego.

Initial results showed 58% of treated patients achieved ACR 20 at week 24 compared to 18.4% for placebo (p<0.001), the primary endpoint.

The company has launched two Phase 3 trials, DISCOVER-1 (patients with active PA who may have been previously treated with anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapies) and DISCOVER-2 (biologic therapy-naive patients).

Previously: FDA OKs J&J's guselkumab for plaque psoriasis (July 13)