US Foods (NYSE:USFD) tops estimates with its Q3 report and sets guidance ahead of analyst expectations.

Total case volume was up 2% during the quarter and adjusted gross profit rose to 17.3% of sales. Operating expenses fell back 0.9% Y/Y as lower restructuring charges factored in.

The company sees full year revenue of $23.95B to $24.06B vs. $24.02B consensus and EBITDA growth of 8% to 9% vs. a prior range of +7% to +10%.

