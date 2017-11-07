NGL Energy Partners to sell certain retail propane businesses for $200M

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) +1.7% premarket after agreeing to sell part of its retail propane business to DCC LPG for $200M.

The sale comprises NGL’s retail propane operations across 10 states in the mid-continent and western U.S., including its flagship Hicksgas Propane business in Illinois and Indiana; NGL will retain its retail propane businesses located in the northeastern, mid-Atlantic, and southeastern U.S.

NGL is higher after reporting Q3 earnings following yesterday's close; adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $90.8M on 28% higher revenues Y/Y to $3.92M vs. $3.28B analyst consensus.