Platts: Exelon's FitzPatrick nuclear unit at reduced power

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) has reduced power at its FitzPatrick nuclear reactor in New York "to conduct suppression testing in order to identify leaking fuel rods," Neil Sheehan, a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Region I spokesman, told Platts in an interview yesterday.

The official could not provide an exact time and date when the unit's power was reduced, but it was operating at only 58% early Monday vs. 100% on Friday, according to NRC's daily reactor status reports.

"When [plant technicians] identify the leaking [fuel] rods, they insert control rods to take these 'leakers' out of service," Sheehan said.