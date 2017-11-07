Preclinical data show encouraging action for Nektar's immune system balancer NKTR-358; shares ahead 5%

Preclinical studies showed the potential treatment effect of Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR +5% ) NKTR-358. The data are being presented today at the ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in San Diego.

NKTR-358 demonstrated its ability to drive the proliferation and sustained activation of regulatory T cells. It also produced antigen-specific Treg memory to suppress inflammatory responses in mouse models of hypersensitivity, including strong efficacy in a mouse model of systemic lupus erythematosus.

NKTR-358 is designed to target the interleukin (IL-2) receptor complex as a way to rebalance the immune system and enable healthy organ function.