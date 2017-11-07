TrueCar shares plunge 30.8% after mixed Q3, lowered guidance, analyst change

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares are down 30.78% after yesterday’s Q3 results beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue from $81M to $83M compared to the $84.21M consensus. Full-year guidance was lowered to revenue from $321M to $323M (consensus: $328.56M).

Key metrics: Units, 253,527 (+15% Y/Y); Franchiser deal count, 12,286 (+82); Independent dealer count, 2,938 (+78); average monthly unique visitors, 7.7M (+1%).

Financials: Adjusted EBITDA, $8M; EBITDA margin, 9.7%; total costs and operating expenses, $92.6M. cash and equivalents, $196M.

Analyst action: RBC lowers its TrueCar price target from $23 to $18 with an Outperform rating following earnings.

