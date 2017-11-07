Cabot Oil & Gas -5% as court orders pause in Atlantic Sunrise construction

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -4.5% ) plunges at the open after a federal appeals court ordered a temporary halt in construction of the Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency motion for a stay requested by several environmental groups who argued that the FERC rushed approval of construction without determining short-term and long-term impacts of the project.

Williams Partners (WPZ -0.3% ) is building the ~200-mile pipeline to move gas from northern Pennsylvania to pipelines that deliver gas to mid-Atlantic and southern states.

COG is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Drexel Hamilton, which says Atlantic Sunrise would have increased COG's natural gas production by 1B cf/day, or nearly 50% annually; COG shares have rallied to $29 from $24 during the past two weeks on hopes of getting the pipeline up and running.