Bluerock Residential up 2% after topping estimates

Q3 adjusted FFO of $3.4M or $0.13 per share vs. $4.3M and $0.21 a year ago. Pro forma AFFO per share of $0.37 topped company guidance of $0.25-$0.27.

Q3's base management fee was paid in LTIP units instead of cash, boosting AFFO per share by $0.11, and pro forma AFFO per share by $0.10.

Same-store NOI down 0.6% Y/Y thanks to two suburban Dallas properties. Stripping them out, SSNOI was up 4%.

Five properties totaling 2,062 units added in Q3 for $315M.

Q4 AFFO per share seen at $0.03-$0.06.

