GoDaddy reports mixed Q3, in-line FY guidance

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares are up 1.61% after yesterday’s Q3 earnings beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS. Q4 guidance has revenue from $591M to $596M (consensus: $594.18M). FY17 guidance has revenue from $2.221B to $2.226B (consensuses: $2.22B) and FY18 from about $2.51B to $2.56B (consensus: $2.54B).

Segment revenue: Domains, $271.5M (+14.8%); Hosting and Presence, $225.9M (+29.8%); Business Applications, $84.8M (+38.1%); International, $198.1M (+51%).

Key metrics: total customers at quarter’s end, 17,123 (+17.7% Y/Y); ARPU, $134 (+5.1%).

Financials: Unlevered FCF, $137.2M (+43.5% Y/Y); total bookings, $534M (+25%); cash from operating activities, $134.4M (+31.8%); cash and equivalents, $553.3M; total debt, $2.5B.

