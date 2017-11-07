Novartis' Cosentyx reduced psoriatic arthritis symptoms and slowed progressive joint damage in late-stage study

Results from the 996-subject Phase 3 FUTURE 5 study showed treatment with Novartis' (NVS -0.9% ) Cosentyx (secukinumab) reduced the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis (PA) and significantly slowed the progression of joint structural damage in PA patients compared to placebo. The data were presented at the ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in San Diego.

The primary endpoint was ACR 20 (20% improvement in PA symptoms) at week 16. 62% of patients receiving the 300 mg dose achieved ACR 20 at week 16 compared to 27% for placebo (p<0.0001).

At week 24, 88% of patients in the 300 mg cohort experienced no worsening of joint structural damage versus 74% for placebo.

The FDA approved Cosentyx in January 2015 for plaque psoriasis and a year later for ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis.