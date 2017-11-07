Weight Watchers soars after earnings topper

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) jumps 19.5% after posting strong Q3 numbers.

The company reported a 20% increase in total paid weeks during the quarter and ended the period with an 18% Y/Y increase in subscribers to 3.04M.

Online subscribers were up 24.4% to 2.0M.

The company boosted its full year EPS guidance to a range of $1.77 to $1.83 vs. $1.57 to $1.67 prior and $1.54 consensus.

Following the strong earnings print, Craig-Hallum hiked its price target on Weight Watchers to a Street-high $70.

