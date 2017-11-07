Stocks tick up as S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all hit new record highs

All three major stock market benchmarks eke out new highs in early trading, as the corporate earnings season begins to wind down; S&P and Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq flat.

European bourses trade near their flatlines, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC flat, and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +1.7% and China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.8% .

In earnings news, Priceline -10.3% at the open after issuing below consensus guidance for Q4, and Avis -9.8% after cutting the top end of its fiscal year earnings guidance.

On the plus side, Weight Watchers +19.8% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing upbeat guidance for the full year.

Most sectors are trading in the green, but gains are limited; health care ( +0.4% ) is the strongest group, while the energy ( -0.4% ) and telecom services ( -0.4% ) spaces are the weakest.

U.S. Treasury prices are roughly flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.32%.