Vonage to 10-year high after record quarter, raised guidance

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) is up 7.6% , to a 10-year high, after record Q3 earnings beat revenue expectations and the company raised 2017 guidance.

Income from operations rose to $25M from a year-ago $15M, and OIBDA was $51.3M, up 24.4% and beating an expected $42.7M.

Adjusted net income rose to $17M from last year's $13M.

Revenue by segment: Vonage Business, $129M (up 22%); Consumer, $124M (down 12.7%).

Ending UCaaS seats were 710,000, up 15% Y/Y, and UCaaS revenue churn was 1.2%, down from 1.4%.

Consumer churn was 1.9% vs. a year-ago 2.2%; the segment ended the quarter with about 1.5M subscriber lines and ARPU was $26.29, down from a year-ago $26.36.

For the full year, it now sees consolidated revenue of $1B-$1.005B (above consensus for $994M), with consumer revenues expected to be $500M-$505M and no change to business revenue guidance.

It expects OIBDA of at least $180M, above consensus for $163.6M.

Press Release