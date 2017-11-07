Windstream announces early settlements on exchange offers

In the latest update to its consent solicitations and exchange offers, Windstream (WIN +0.3% ) announces early settlements of the exchange offers.

As of yesterday's early settlement date, the issuers accepted for exchange all validly tendered 2022 notes and 2023 notes: $167.1M in 2022 notes and $217.3M in 2023 notes were accepted in exchange for $413.86M in new 6 3/8% notes due 2023.

On its 2021 offer, issuers accepted $179.87M in 2021 notes for $139.84M in new 6 3/8% notes and $50M in 8.625% notes due 2025. Those notes were prorated since more than the maximum exchange amounts were tendered.

On the 2020 offer, issuers accepted $157.97M in 2020 notes for about $150M in new secured notes; again, the maximum exchange amount was exceeded and the notes were subject to proration.