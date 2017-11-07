Canadian Natural hikes 2018 production view by 17% while cutting capex

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -0.5% ) joins the ranks of North American oil producers that have raised their production outlook while cutting back on spending.

CNQ forecasts FY 2018 production of 1.09M-1.17M boe/day, a 17% increase over 2017 levels, but with a capital program targeted at $4.3B, $500M less than 2017, excluding the Athabasca Oil Sands project acquisition capital.

CNQ sees overall 2018 crude oil and NGL production of 815K-885K bbl/day, up 23% Y/Y, largely the result of the completion of the Phase 3 expansion at the Horizon oil sands project and a full year of production at the AOSP.

CNQ also targets 2018 funds flow from operations of $7.9B-$8.3B and free cash flow in the $2.3B-$2.7B range after dividends.