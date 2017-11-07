Humana "sells" KMG America to CGIC at a $400M loss

Humana (HUM +0.1% ) has agreed to sell the stock of its wholly owned subsidiary KMG America to Continental General Insurance Company (CGIC), including the closed block of commercial long-term insurance policies covering ~30.1K holders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Humana appears to be paying CGIC to take the business of its hands. It will fund the deal with $203M of parent company cash and will transfer ~$150M in statutory capital. The deal should close by Q3 2018.

The company expects to record a net $400M GAAP net loss on the transaction ($2.75/share), a ~$900M pretax loss offset by a ~$500M expected tax benefit. It does not expect a material impact on non-GAAP earnings.

Human acquired KMG America, a provider of life and health insurance products, in November 2007 for ~$188M.