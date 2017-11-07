Five Prime to host conference call November 11 to discuss early-stage data on cabiralizumab/Opdivo combo; investors spooked, shares down 44%

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX -43.6% ) will host a conference call on November 11 at 5:45 pm ET to discuss the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy data from a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial evaluating the combination of cabiralizumab (FPA008) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in solid tumors.

The results will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 32nd Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

Investors clearly expect bad news. Shares are down on 5x higher volume.

In a note, Wells Fargo says the combination produced a 10% response rate and 13% disease control rate at month 6 in second-line pancreatic cancer, better than chemo, in a patient population that failed to respond to a PD-L1 inhibitor (OUTPERFORM).