Exelon's Texas merchant subsidiary files Chapter 11

Exelon (EXC +1.8% ) discloses its Texas merchant power subsidiary ExGen Texas Power has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing "historically low power prices within Texas" that created "challenging market conditions for all power generators."

ExGen Texas Power had owned five power generating facilities, but the Chapter 11 agreement says its lenders agreed to exchange the debt they currently hold in EGTP’s other four plants for equity in the plants, effectively taking ownership of all except the Handley station.

EXC estimates a $125M-$200M pre-tax gain in Q4 from the sale of assets of the power unit, according to the SEC filing.