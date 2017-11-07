Rosetta Stone launches Amazon Alexa Skill

|About: Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)|By:, SA News Editor

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) launches a new Amazon Alexa Skill that gives users an introduction to the language-learning program.

Offered languages: Portuguese, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Japanese, and Russian. 

The Skill teaches vocab in basic categories like food and drink and shopping. Users can then do a quiz to check progress. 

The Rosetta Stone Skill works on any Alexa-integrated device by first enabling the skill then saying “Alexa, open Rosetta Stone.” 

Rosetta Stone shares are up 2.64%.  

Previously: Rosetta Stone beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)