Rosetta Stone launches Amazon Alexa Skill

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) launches a new Amazon Alexa Skill that gives users an introduction to the language-learning program.

Offered languages: Portuguese, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Japanese, and Russian.

The Skill teaches vocab in basic categories like food and drink and shopping. Users can then do a quiz to check progress.

The Rosetta Stone Skill works on any Alexa-integrated device by first enabling the skill then saying “Alexa, open Rosetta Stone.”

