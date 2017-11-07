Amazon launches Fire TV Stick Basic Edition to over 100 countries and territories

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition for sale in Canada and over 100 more countries and territories.

The Basic Edition has a quad-core processor, 1 GB of memory, 8 GB of storage, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Supports High Efficiency Video Codec for 1080p HD streaming and includes Dolby Audio (NYSE:DLB).

The product push expands on last year’s global launch of Amazon Prime Video and helps the company get its low-cost devices in more hands.

Customers can buy the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition starting today for $49.99. Shipping starts tomorrow.

Amazon shares are up 0.11% .

Dolby Labs shares are down 0.56% .

