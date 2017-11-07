Tencent title unseated at top as survival games take hold

Honour of Kings -- the Tencent (TCEHY +2.6% ) game that's long held the top spot on China's iOS charts -- has been toppled by a new NetEase (NTES +0.2% ) game taking advantage of a genre swing in gaming.

NetEase's new game translates as "survival in the wilderness," the latest in a number of "Battle Royale" type games following in the footsteps of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the hottest PC game.

But PUBG, as it's known, is having a tough time with regulators in China, leaving room open for copies. Tencent has its own game planned to pay tribute to PUBG and bought a stake of less than 5% in the game's developer, Bluehole.

NetEase, meanwhile, had to shut down its server due to popularity today (it has since come back up).