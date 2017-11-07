Tesla acquires Perbix Machine Company

Tesla (TSLA -0.6% ) announces the acquisition of privately held equipment maker Perbix Machine Company for an undisclosed amount. Sole Perbix shareholder James Dudley receives 34,772 Tesla shares that can be sold immediately as part of the deal.

Perbix has supplied for the automaker over the last three years. The Minnesota-based company says it has grown from a "build-to-print shop" to a "leading provider" of manufacturing and engineering services including automation systems, build-to-print equipment, custom machining of components and contract manufacturing services.

"With the acquisition of Perbix, Tesla further advances its efforts to turn the factory itself into a product – to build the machine that makes the machine," reads a statement from Tesla.

Tesla created an Advanced Automation group last year that houses Grohmann Engineering.

SEC Form S-3