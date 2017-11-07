Agrium sells Idaho phosphate plant to address merger concerns

Agrium (AGU -1.2% ) agrees to sell its Conda, Idaho, phosphate production facility and adjacent phosphate mineral rights to fertilizer company Itafos for $100M, to address concerns of U.S. regulators over its merger with Potash Corp.

The deal includes an agreement for AGU to supply ammonia to Conda and buy the monoammonium phosphate it produces.

AGU says it will take a $178M impairment charge on the Conda sale and retain its historic environmental obligations.

Separately, AGU also will sell its nitric acid plant in North Bend, Ohio, to Trammo Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

