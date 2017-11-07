Selecta Bio plummets 46% on mixed data on lead candidate SEL-212 in mid-stage gout study

Thinly traded micro cap Selecta Biosciences (SELB -46.2% ) craters on triple normal volume in response to its announcement of Phase 2 data on lead candidate SEL-212 (SVP-Rapamycin + pegsiticase) in patients with symptomatic gout. The results appear to undermine the durability of the treatment effect.

The primary endpoints are safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures such the reduction in serum uric acid levels.

Low-dose cohorts: clinical activity was lost by week 12.

Mid-dose cohorts: Most patients maintained clinical activity through week 12, half through week 20.

Higher dose cohorts: all patients achieved clinical activity through day 30.

About 24% of the treatment group reported a gout flare during the first month of therapy. The rate of flares declined thereafter. About half of the pegsiticase alone cohort experienced a gout flare during the first month but treatment was stopped due to safety signals and loss of efficacy.

11 serious adverse events were reported, including seven infusion-related reactions. The other four were determined to be unrelated to the study drug.

The company is undeterred. It plans to meet with the FDA in H1 2018 to clarify the design of Phase 3 studies.

The company says SEL-212 is the first uricase treatment, monthly or otherwise, that avoids immunogenicity. It is designed to remove a patient's uric acid burden via a short induction treatment cycle thereby improving symptoms. Gout is an arthritis-like condition caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints.

