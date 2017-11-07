Petrobras eyes sale of African oil venture

Petrobras (PBR -4.8% ) reveals plans to sell its 50% stake in its African oil exploration venture as part of its wider divestment plan.

Petrobras Africa participates in two deepwater oil exploration blocks off the coast of Nigeria that contain the Akpo and Agbami producing fields operated by Total (TOT -0.6% ) and Chevron.

Separately, PBR says a Brazilian federal court lifted an injunction related to the sale of its stakes in projects on the Iara and Lapa oil exploration areas.

The injunction was blocking the sale of a 22.5% stake in the Iara field and a 35% stake in the Lapa field to TOT.