ADP turns higher after Ackman dealt 'whipping' in proxy fight

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has turned higher in today's trade, up 0.9% , following its sound defeat of Pershing Square's nominees in a three-seat proxy fight.

In a statement just issued, Pershing Square looked for a bright spot, saying its Bill Ackman got more than 31% of the combined votes for Ackman and company director Eric Fast. It also noted 62M votes were withheld from Fast, which it credited to an ISS recommendation to withhold those votes from Fast.

But even if those 62M votes were affirmatively cast for Ackman, Ackman would have 143M vs. Fast's 178M. Pershing Square suggests if ADP had used a universal proxy card, Ackman would be on the board.

And Ackman says: "In order to win the contest, ADP has made a number of important commitments to shareholders about margin improvement, the reacceleration of growth beginning next fiscal year, and the upcoming launch of a new Enterprise HCM offering, a product which is intended to address ADP’s market share losses in the Enterprise segment."

For his part, ADP chief Carlos Rodriguez -- who had called Ackman a "spoiled brat" during the bitter proxy battle -- characterized the result his own way. "This was an ass-whipping," he said.

The company today boosted its dividend more than 10%.